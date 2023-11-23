Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 654,483 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RUN. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Sunrun by 49.5% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $33,829.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $33,829.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,787.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.28.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

