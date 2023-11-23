Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CFO Mitch Reback Sells 5,525 Shares

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch Reback sold 5,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $55,747.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,651.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 25th, Mitch Reback sold 14,324 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $199,103.60.

SG stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,810,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,019,000 after buying an additional 84,375 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,009,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,117,000 after buying an additional 2,907,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after buying an additional 723,876 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,291,000 after buying an additional 171,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,472,000 after buying an additional 193,996 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

