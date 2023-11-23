Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ashland were worth $9,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Ashland by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,131,000 after purchasing an additional 427,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Ashland’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

