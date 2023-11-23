Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Elastic were worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at $24,746,281.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,986.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,651,090 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ESTC opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $84.04.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $293.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.65 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 19.33% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

