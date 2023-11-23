Swiss National Bank Buys 16,000 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,873,000 after buying an additional 549,823 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,886,000 after buying an additional 217,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,414,000 after buying an additional 291,226 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,141,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,967,000 after buying an additional 305,884 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRNO. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $67.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

