Swiss National Bank Buys 1,800 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,137 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in SouthState were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 0.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 1.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SouthState by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Trading Up 0.5 %

SouthState stock opened at $73.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,582.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SSB. Raymond James dropped their target price on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial downgraded SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

