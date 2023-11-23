Swiss National Bank Buys 2,200 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $10,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTM. TheStreet upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.78. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.88%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

