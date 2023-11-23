Swiss National Bank Buys 4,000 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in APi Group were worth $9,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after buying an additional 232,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,083,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after buying an additional 593,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in APi Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,643,000 after buying an additional 201,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in APi Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,509,000 after buying an additional 172,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC increased its position in APi Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,193,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

APi Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of APG opened at $29.81 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $4,548,315.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.