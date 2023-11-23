Swiss National Bank Buys 7,300 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Workiva were worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Workiva by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Workiva by 4.6% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Workiva by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,507.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,865 shares of company stock worth $425,339. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $94.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.39 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average is $99.40.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The company had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.