Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

