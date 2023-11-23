Swiss National Bank Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Qualys were worth $10,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 116.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Stock Down 0.8 %

QLYS stock opened at $179.24 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $183.49. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,238.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,595 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.89, for a total transaction of $250,239.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,238.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,579 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $241,176.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,911,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,037 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Qualys from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualys

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.