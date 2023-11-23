Swiss National Bank Has $10.61 Million Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513,730 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Transocean were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $375,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at $10,570,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.2% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 34,090 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.89.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

