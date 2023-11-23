Swiss National Bank Has $10.63 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $10,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in 10x Genomics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ TXG opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $63.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 24.24% and a negative net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $153.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.11 million. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,561,531.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $98,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,561,531.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $619,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,664.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,739 shares of company stock worth $719,050. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

