Swiss National Bank Has $10.90 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 313.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $30.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

