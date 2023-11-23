Swiss National Bank Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OneMain were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in OneMain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OneMain by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in OneMain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,461,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $38.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $48.64.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

