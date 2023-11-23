Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tenable were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TENB. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $86,621,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $42,934,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $34,127,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after purchasing an additional 603,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenable by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after purchasing an additional 595,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tenable

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $110,504.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $952,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,813.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $110,504.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,753,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,956 shares of company stock worth $1,724,022. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.