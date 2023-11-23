Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 868,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AGI shares. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. CSFB reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

