Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Livent were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 100.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 68.2% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Livent
In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on LTHM
Livent Price Performance
Livent stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Livent’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Livent
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.