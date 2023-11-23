Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Livent were worth $10,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 100.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 68.2% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Livent

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Livent Price Performance

Livent stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Livent’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

