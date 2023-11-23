Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,200 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ExlService were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ExlService by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 45,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in ExlService by 262.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ExlService by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $28.16 on Thursday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ExlService to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ExlService in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

