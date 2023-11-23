Swiss National Bank Sells 1,200 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 36.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 52,738 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,547,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,438,000 after purchasing an additional 751,027 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

