Swiss National Bank Sells 13,700 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $10,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.80. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

