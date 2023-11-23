Swiss National Bank Sells 32,600 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 322,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $10,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 105.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 121.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 2.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.62. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.19. Alkermes had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $380.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a report on Saturday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alkermes

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.