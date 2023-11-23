Swiss National Bank Sells 53,600 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 594,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 88.4% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 121.5% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 61,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter worth $63,358,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,014. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $1.72. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global plc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LBTYA shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

