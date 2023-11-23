TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 523 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,302 shares of company stock worth $727,686. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $238.08 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $241.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

