TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 523 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total value of $350,416.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,302 shares of company stock worth $727,686. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII
Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance
HII stock opened at $238.08 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.51 and a one year high of $241.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.
About Huntington Ingalls Industries
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Ingalls Industries
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- $20 looks like a good fit for The Gap after XL earnings beat
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Bank stocks soar with these top performers
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Homebuilder stocks soar as sector outpaces the market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.