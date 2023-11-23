TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,027,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,594,000 after purchasing an additional 76,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Truist Financial cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.