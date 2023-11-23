TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,107,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,922,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,705,000 after buying an additional 185,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

