TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,368 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 42,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.4% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 73,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 724,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 17.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

International Paper Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE IP opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

