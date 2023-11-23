TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 356,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445,237 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

