TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Parsons were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Parsons by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Parsons by 45.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. Parsons Co. has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

