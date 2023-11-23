TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 873,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 148,814 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,710,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,052,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 92,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.37.

Shares of CNHI opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. CNH Industrial's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

