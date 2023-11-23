TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727,708 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $347,420,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,932,000. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,280,000 after purchasing an additional 248,659 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $69.40 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $89.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

View Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.