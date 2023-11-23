TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.88 Million Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.34 per share, for a total transaction of $82,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $131,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at $681,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.38. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

