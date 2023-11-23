TD Asset Management Inc Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 73,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.87. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.81.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on JBT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

