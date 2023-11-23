TD Asset Management Inc Has $3.31 Million Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 263,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,690 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Securities started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLAY stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

