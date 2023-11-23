TD Asset Management Inc Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,962 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAND. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SAND opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $0.0148 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.