TD Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,921 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNTL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,299,000 after buying an additional 1,003,575 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,486,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after buying an additional 275,398 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC now owns 2,099,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,229,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Michael Johnson acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Skvarka sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,648.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,110 shares of company stock valued at $439,395. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

