TD Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

