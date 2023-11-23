TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,570 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 216.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,311,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $129,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,918,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE SJW opened at $64.80 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $56.96 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

