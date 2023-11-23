TD Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. HSBC upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

BLDP stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.57 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

