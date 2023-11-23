TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 454.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 200.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $60.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $48.49 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.26.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

