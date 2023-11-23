TD Asset Management Inc Sells 1,340 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 7,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

KWR opened at $174.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.05. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $490.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.61 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 202.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.