TD Asset Management Inc Sells 22,475 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,475 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 134.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 46.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

