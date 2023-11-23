TD Asset Management Inc Sells 25,423 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,423 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,317,000 after buying an additional 325,059 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,387,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,374,000 after buying an additional 345,290 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,486,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,610,000 after buying an additional 169,609 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,469. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.