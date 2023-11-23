TD Asset Management Inc Sells 400 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CorVel were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorVel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 8,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $1,683,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 323,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,084,494.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,240. Corporate insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $211.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 1.06. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $136.22 and a 12-month high of $228.94.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 9.95%.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

