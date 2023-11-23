TD Asset Management Inc Sells 800 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 126.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $174,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,997 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,855.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 1.0 %

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $175.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.70 and a 12 month high of $190.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Profile

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

