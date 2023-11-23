TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Warner Music Group by 149.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,717,000 after buying an additional 2,888,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 398.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after buying an additional 913,950 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 27.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,156,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,269,000 after buying an additional 471,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $14,523,000. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 2.8 %

WMG stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMG. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

