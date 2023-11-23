Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 129.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,958 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE TPX opened at $39.62 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.91%.

TPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

