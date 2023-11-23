The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,590.00

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,590 ($57.43) and last traded at GBX 4,584.50 ($57.36), with a volume of 3920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,552 ($56.95).

BKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.79) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($54.42) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,420.13 ($55.30).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,158.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of £4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,081.75, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, insider Richard Stearn sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,023 ($50.33), for a total transaction of £124,954.38 ($156,329.76). Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

