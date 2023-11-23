The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) & Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Free Report) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arrival and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrival N/A N/A N/A The Shyft Group 2.96% 12.84% 6.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arrival and The Shyft Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrival N/A N/A -$1.31 billion N/A N/A The Shyft Group $1.03 billion 0.37 $36.56 million $0.81 13.81

Volatility and Risk

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Arrival.

Arrival has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Arrival shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arrival and The Shyft Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrival 0 0 0 0 N/A The Shyft Group 0 3 0 1 2.50

The Shyft Group has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.14%. Given The Shyft Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Arrival.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Arrival on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was formerly known as Arrival Group S.A. and changed its name to Arrival. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg. Arrival is a subsidiary of Kinetik S.à r.l.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; and manufactures and assembles truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. It also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. The Shyft Group, Inc. sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

