The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) CEO Sells $3,206,136.03 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TJX opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.92 and a 12-month high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

